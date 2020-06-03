‘HP govt should hand of health dept corruption case to sitting HC judge’

Theog legislator Rakesh Singha and a delegation of leaders of CPI (M) met governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Wednesday. They urged him to direct the state government to handover probe into the alleged corruption in purchase of medical items and equipment (such as PPE kits and sanitizers) to a sitting HC judge.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, CPI (M) has demanded him to direct the state government to place all fund collections received for combating Covid-19 pandemic in public domain by publishing a white paper, to advice the government to constitute an ethical committee for approval of all medical equipment purchased for dealing with Covid-19 as mandated in the Medical Devices Rules, and abiding by guidelines of the Drug Controller General of India in relation to items that fall within its purview. They demanded that a system should be in place to put all details of purchases, tenders and stock on public domain.

Singha has alleged that the vigilance investigation failed to take steps between May 21 and 25 to seize relevant documents, question the possible chain of culprits, and take persons concerned in their custody when one of the accused Dr AK Gupta was allowed admission to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.