HP govt signs ₹110 crore MoU for setting up electronics manufacturing unit in Baddi

The unit will be completed by March, 2021 to provide direct employment to about 450 people.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth ₹110 crore in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with Micro Tek New Technologies Private Ltd for setting up a manufacturing unit of thermometers, online/offline UPS, high capacity invertors, oxymeters and other electrical products in Solan district’s Baddi area.

Director, industries, Hansraj Sharma signed the MoU on behalf of the state government and chairman MicroTek New Technologies Private Ltd Subodh Gupta on behalf of the company.

Gupta also presented 1,000 thermal thermometers to the CM on behalf of the company.



