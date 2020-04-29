Sections
Home / Cities / HP govt will ensure smooth functioning of industrial units: CM

HP govt will ensure smooth functioning of industrial units: CM

The state government has been already providing various concessions to industry and commercial units, including those in tourism and agriculture sectors, and other electricity consumers, in the state that have incurred losses due to the lockdown imposed in wake of Covid-19.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

For the smooth functioning of industrial units in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government will provide all possible help to the industrialists, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

The state government will ensure uninterrupted supply of raw material and transportation of finished products to the markets, the CM said during a video-conferencing with the industrialists of steel industries of Kala Amb area in Sirmaur district.

The state government has been already providing various concessions to industry and commercial units, including those in tourism and agriculture sectors, and other electricity consumers, in the state that have incurred losses due to the lockdown imposed in wake of Covid-19.

Thakur said the payment of demand charges in respect of industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers for electricity consumption of April would be billed in May and for the consumption of May to be billed in June has been deferred till June 30, and these charges would be recovered in three equal instalments during the months of July, August and September.



A rebate of 1% subject to a maximum of ₹10,000 will be available for industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers who will pay the bills for the month of April before or on May 31, he added.

Representatives of steel industry Hem Raj Garg, Sanjay Jain and Pawan Saini raised various demands of the industry during the conferencing.

The CM urged the industrialists to ensure that the norms of social distancing are followed strictly in their units.

Additional chief secretary industries Manoj Kumar, additional chief secretary health RD Dhiman and other senior officers were also present in the conference with the CM

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Apr 29, 2020 20:53 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 19:18 IST
LIVE: UGC says new session to begin from September for universities
Apr 29, 2020 20:04 IST

latest news

Manoj Bajpayee on Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘Feel exhausted with the heaviness’
Apr 29, 2020 21:01 IST
Lab technician kills himself at Delhi home, cops say he was not Covid-19 positive
Apr 29, 2020 21:00 IST
Call on easing curbs in Mohali after April 30 meeting: DC
Apr 29, 2020 21:00 IST
Haryana’s first Covid testing lab in Panchkula to start from May 1
Apr 29, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.