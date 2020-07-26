HP guv honours Kargil heroes in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday honoured Kargil War heroes including subedar Maj Visale Lenu, subedar Madan Mohan Pandey, subedar Kenneth Anal, naib subedar Hemant Bisht, naib subedar Basant Chhetri, and havildar Pushkar Singh at Raj Bhawan in Shimla.

He said that these soldiers showcased valour and commitment towards safeguarding the nation during the Kargil war. He added that India will always be indebted to their sacrifice.

Dattatreya said during the Kargil war, 52 soldiers from Himachal sacrificed their lives to safeguard frontiers of the nation.

He said that 15 soldiers from Kangra, 11 from Mandi, seven each from Hamirpur and Bilaspur, four from Shimla, two from Una, and one each from Chamba and Kullu were martyred.

The heroes from Himachal were awarded with two Param Veer Chakras, five Vir Chakras, nine Sena medals, one Yudh Seva medal, two Uttam Yudh Sena medals and two soldiers with mention-in-dispatches.

Captain Vikram Batra, of Palampur, was posthumously awarded the Param Veer Chakra. The second Paramvir Chakra was received by subedar Sanjay Kumar, of Bilaspur.

Kargil war heroes of the Naga regiment shared their experiences of the war and apprised the governor of the adverse conditions they had to face while capturing the point 4875 peak situated at around 17,000 feet height.

The regiment presented a unit memento to the governor and expressed gratitude towards him for interacting with them and honouring them on Kargil Day.