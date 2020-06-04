HP health dept scam: CPI(M) to stage protest on June 9

Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday condemned the BJP-led state government over recent scams in the health department and has decided to organise a block-level protest on June 9.

Through the protest, CPI(M) will be demanding an investigation into the purchase of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), sanitisers and other medical equipment by the health department and other scams by a sitting judge of the high court, to issue white papers regarding purchases made during the coronavirus pandemic. All essential facilities should be provided at all Covid-19 dedicated hospitals and medical staff as per the standard of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The state government should constitute an ethical committee and to publicise all purchases made by the state government by publishing it on a website and take necessary steps to improve health services in the state, to fill all vacant posts in the health sector, they said.

On June 3, CPI (M) had also submitted a memorandum to governor Bandaru Dattatreya regarding this matter.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that the way the state government is conducting the investigation of scams raises many questions therefore it is very necessary to conduct an unbiased investigation to find out the truth.

The party workers have also urged people to participate in the protest to urge the state government so that these scams can be exposed.