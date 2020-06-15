Sections
HP health dept scam: Rathore challenges CM to publicise ₹12 crore bill

Jun 15, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday hit out at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for his statement in which he claimed that state Congress had sent a bill of ₹12 crore to Congress high command on the pretext of Covid-19 and has challenged CM to publicise the bill.

While addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, Rathore said that CM is trying to distract people’s attention from the issue. He should disclose that to whom the bill was sent and who had signed it.

He said that all Congress Block Presidents will be submitting a memorandum to the governor through their areas sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) seeking a probe into recent scams in the health department by a presiding high court judge. He also demanded the resignation of CM.

Rathore said that Congress will expose all corruption and scams of present BJP-led state government.



He also demanded state government make special arrangements for bringing labourers from Nepal during the apple season. The state government should constitute a committee and Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses should be sent to Nepal borders in order to bring labourers free of cost.

He said that the total collection of ₹13.51 lakh has been made in State Congress’s Disaster Relief Fund and a cheque of the entire amount will be presented to legislator Dhani Ram Shandil on June 19. This amount will be used to purchase ventilators and other medical equipment and will be donated to Covid-19 dedicated hospitals such as Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital, Tanda and Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital, Ner Chowk, Mandi.

He added that the state Congress has received a detailed report from the expert committee constituted by their party to revive the economy of the state and the report will be submitted to the CM.

