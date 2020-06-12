HP industries minister seeks early release of ₹216cr GST compensation

Industries minister Bikram Singh on Friday urged the Centre to release the GST compensation of Himachal Pradesh for the month of March amounting to ₹216 crore.

He was participating in the 40th Goods and Services Tax council held through video conferencing.

Union finance minister and chairman of GST Council Nirmala Sitharaman presided over the meeting which was also attended by Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur.

Singh said that Himachal was a small state and its entire economy is dependent on the tourism sector.

“Due to the lockdown induced to thwart the spread of Covid-19, tourism activities in the state have come to a severe halt in the state and mining activities have also come to standstill,” said Singh.

He added that the state has received the GST compensation of ₹612 crore till January this year.