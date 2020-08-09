HP: ITBP personnel shoots self, injured

An Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel sustained injuries after he allegedly shot himself twice with his service rife in Jeori, 23km from Shimla district’s Rampur Bushahr on Sunday, police said.

The injured jawan has been identified as Sachin Jadhav,23, who is posted in ITBP 43 Battalion.

The incident took place at around 5:15am when the jawan shot himself twice with Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56mm light machine gun (LMG) around his stomach while on duty as a guard at the main gate of the ITBP 43 Battalion, Jeori. The shots were heard by other personnel who rushed to the spot and saw him in lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, from where he has been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for treatment.

Deputy superintendent of police Abhimaniyou Verma said they are investigating whether he intentionally shot himself or it was accidental.

A case under Section 336, 337 and 309 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 and 27 of Arms Act has been registered.