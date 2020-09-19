HP logs 5 deaths, 286 fresh Covid-19 infections

Tourists throw caution to the wind and take a selfie without wearing a mask on The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday. The state government has lifted all curbs, including the requirement of an e-pass and Covid report, for entering the state. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 286 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the state tally to 11,908.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported in Solan, 52 in Kangra, 33 in Shimla, 30 in Bilaspur, 29 in Sirmaur, 24 in Mandi, 19 in Una, 16 in Hamirpur, 14 in Chamba, 10 in Kullu and one in Kinnaur.

The death toll has reached 113 after five more people succumbed to the virus. One death each was reported in Kangra, Shimla, Una, Chamba, and Kullu.

Kangra chief medical officer said a 65-year-old woman from Jogindernagar of Mandi district, who was admitted in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda died due to the virus in the morning. She was suffering from acute febrile illness with acute respiratory distress syndrome and had co-morbidities including diabetes and hypertension. Another 63-year-old man from Una, who was referred to RPGMC, died due to the virus.

Active cases in the state stand at 4,308 while 7,457 people have recovered so far. With 2,624 cases, Solan is the worst-hit district in the state followed by Kangra where 1,811 cases have been reported. Sirmaur has 1,511 cases, Mandi 1,252, Una 1,076, Shimla, 859, Hamirpur 778, Chamba 691, Bilaspur 628, Kullu 443, Kinnaur 139 and Lahaul-Spiti has 96 cases.

Top health official in self quarantine

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal went has quarantined himself after his driver tested positive for Covid-19. Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman is also in quarantine. As many as four drivers have tested positive at the secretariat of which three were from the health department.