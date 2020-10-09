Sections
HP logs 7 deaths, 199 fresh infections

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 199 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s tally to 16,977.

Death toll mounted to 240 as seven more patients succumbed to the infection.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported in Shimla, 34 in Kangra, 32 in Kullu, 28 in Mandi, two in Bilaspur, 12 in Solan, 10 in Sirmaur, eight in Chmaba, seven in Una, four in Lahaul-Spiti, and three in Hamirpur.

Among the 34 people found infected in Kangra, eight are Himachal Pradesh police jawans and trainees of Police Training College, Daroh.



There are 2,856 active cases in the state while 13,861people have recovered with 277 more people discharged today. The recovery rate is above 81%. The state has conducted 3,196,77 tests of which only 5.3% samples have tested positive. More than 2,300 people per million population are infected. The average growth rate of new infections is 1.4 in last one week.

With 3,277 cases Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 2,563people have been infected so far. Mandi is on third position with 2,028 cases, Sirmaur 1,962, Shimla 1,592, Una 1,398, Hamirpur 996, Bilaspur 984, Chamba 951, Kullu 835, Kinnaur 207, and Lahaul-Spiti 184.

Two people died of the virus in Shimla, and one each in Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Sirmaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu. To date, Kangra district has recorded maximum 54 fatalities and is followed by Shimla with 52 deaths and Solan 34.

