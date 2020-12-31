Sections
HP minister Sarveen Chaudhary hospitalised after difficulty in breathing

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said that the minister’s condition was stable and she will remain under observation for a few days.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Sarveen Chaudhary (HT file)

Minister for social justice and empowerment Sarveen Chaudhary has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, after difficulty in breathing.

“Dear people of the state, I got my health checkup conducted at IGMC today after difficulty in breathing. Doctors have conducted some tests and I have been admitted to the hospital for a few days,” Chaudhary wrote on her Facebook page.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said that the minister’s condition was stable and she will remain under observation for a few days.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj visited Chaudhary at the hospital to enquire about her health.

Chaudhary, a four-term legislator from the Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district, is the only woman minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet.

