HP police ropes in IIT Mandi to develop technology for crime detection

At a time when the crime rate in the state has begun to increase amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Himachal Pradesh police has roped in Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, to develop technologies that will help detect crime.

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said, “The main objective to rope in IITs is to bring synergy between the police and technology. This will help us use modern technology to detect crime. Shortly, an MoU will be signed with IIT Mandi.”

IIT experts will help the police develop a plan for precautionary measures to curb crime after analysing data.

One of the main objectives of the proposed Mou between the police and IIT is to establish institutional cooperation between the police department and IIT Mandi, to set up an institutional mechanism for interaction of faculty, researchers and students of IIT Mandi with state’s police officers on use of technology in policing, use of modern technology to address and predict crime.

IIT students and the police will set up up an institutional mechanism for interaction with staff and officials . The institutional mechanism would be named Police-Technology Synergy Convention (PTSC) with the director of the IIT and one more member nominated by the director as members. The DGP may himself be part of the PTSC or nominate two senior officers as members. The ADG, CID may be appointed as the nodal officer. A member nominated by the DGP may be the convener.

Technology experts at the institute will impart training and hold capacity building programmes to meet the mission of the HP Police and IIT Mandi. The objectives include setting up an institutional mechanism for interaction of students, researchers and faculty of IIT, Mandi with the HP Police.