HP police, social justice department to prepare action plan to tackle crime against women

The decision was taken at an interactive session concerning the issue of safety of women and children.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Police along with the social justice and empowerment department will prepare an action plan to tackle the rising crime against women in the state.

The decision was taken at an interactive session concerning the issue of safety of women and children. Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said, “Criminal justice system alone cannot address the problem as it has deep rooted causes in the social setup which is infested with gender inequality and discrimination. Law enforcement agencies are only a part of the response system and it does not cater to elimination of the root causes.”

Additional chief secretary of social justice and empowerment department emphasised on the need to work for empowering women and protecting their rights. “Promotion of gender equality, women empowerment, ensuring their human rights and overall well being needs to be brought into focus,” she said, while lauding the Himachal police’s initiative to tackle crime against women.

