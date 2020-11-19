HP to receive fresh snowfall from November 22

Fresh snowfall and rain in isolated places of higher reaches are likely to occur in Himachal Pradesh from November 22 to 25. However, the weather is said to remain dry in the lower hills of the state.

Director, of the state’s meteorological department Manmohan Singh, said that snowfall is likely to occur in isolated places of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba as a fresh western disturbance may affect the Western Himalayan region from November 22.

Temperatures are also going to drop during this time period, he added.

Maximum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal while minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal during the last 24 hours while weather was mostly dry throughout the state on Thursday.

The minimum temperature in the state capital, Shimla on Thursday was 4.6°C while Kufri recorded 2.5°C temperature. Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 3.4°C, 6.6°C and 3.9°C, minimum temperature respectively.

The minimum temperature in Una was 7.2°C, Bilaspur 9°C, Hamirpur 8.2°C, Nahan 11.3°C and minus 1.2°C in Kalpa while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district is the coldest place in the state as it recorded a low of -2°C.

Another spell of snow, rain likely in J&K

Another spell of rain and snowfall is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours by Friday, the MeT officials said on Thursday.

November is considered the beginning period of four months of harsh winter in Kashmir, especially in the upper reaches where temperatures go down below sub-zero throughout this period. Only last week, the Valley received snowfall.

“There is a possibility of another wet cycle in the coming days,” said a senior MeT official, adding that there could be snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

Srinagar and its adjacent towns could observe cloudy weather-like conditions on Friday and there is a slight possibility of rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Valley. On Thursday evening, many parts of north Kashmir received rainfall.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded the lowest minimum temperature of -6°C, while Jammu and Srinagar recorded their minimum temperatures at 9.8°C and 0.6°C respectively.