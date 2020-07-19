HP wants its cops to be trained in Andhra to learn better pilgrimage management

Sections
The state intends to replicate some of techniques deployed at the Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams (TTD) to make pilgrimage experience of devotees visiting the state pleasant, safe and comfortable

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:51 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

After the pandemic is over, the state would like to send a five-member team to observe and gain first-hand experience in managing large crowds, as done at Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams (TTD), says the DGP (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh Police is planning to send police personnel on training for finer nuances of security arrangements, involving the use of technology, at Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams (TTD), Andhra Pradesh.

“We intend to replicate some of techniques deployed at the TTD to make pilgrimage experience of devotees visiting the state pleasant, safe and comfortable,” said Himachal Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, adding that the aim was to enhance security systems and to ensure safety and security of devotees as well as temples during pilgrimage in the state.

The DGP added that after the covid-19 pandemic was over, the state would like to send a five-member team headed by a SP-ranked officer to observe and gain first hand experience in managing large crowds, as done at the TTD.

Kundu added that he had also requested Andhra Pradesh DGP make arrangements of a week-long training module for HP police officers and to share systems and technologies that TTD uses. “The state police would like to learn from the TTD about security systems, protocols and technologies so that we may benefit from it. TTD is one of the biggest Hindu temple conglomerates in the world and handles large numbers of pilgrims daily and the number becomes larger on special occasions like Bramhotsavam,” the DGP says, that biometric scans, online registrations and an extensive network of surveillance cameras (CCTV) would all work well in the state as well.



In a letter written to DGP AP, Kundu mentions all the religious places of historical importance and temples that are massively thronged during festivals and the need for cooperation between the two police forces.

Kundu mentions that Himachal is also home to this Holiness Dalai Lama and several Buddhists monasteries, temples and shrines, the key amongst them being His Holiness Dalai Lama’s main temple Key Gompa, Key monastery, Buddha Temple, Rewalsar and Kardang monastery. Therefore, HP police also make arrangements for not only for devotees but also for the safety and security of our temples.

