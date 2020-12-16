HP youth at forefront in making sacrifices for nation: Jai Ram

Sections
The CM said in the Kargil war, of the total 527 martyrs, 52 were from Himachal and two ‘Paramveer Chakra’ were won by Himachali soldiers.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:41 IST

By HT Corespondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during a function organised to mark the golden jubilee celebration of the 1971 Indo-Pak war in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Himachal Pradesh is a small hilly state in terms of population but the youth here have always been at the forefront in making sacrifices for the country, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Wednesday during a function organised to mark the golden jubilee celebration of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

“It was on this day in 1971 that India won after a 13-day long battle with Pakistan,” Thakur said.

He said the brave soldiers of Himachal Pradesh have shown indomitable courage in every war and have not even shied away from making supreme sacrifice while protecting the nation. He said Himachal Pradesh has the honour of being called ‘Devbhoomi’ but it was also known as ‘Veer Bhoomi’ as lakhs of soldiers are serving in the Indian Army.

The CM said in the Kargil war, of the total 527 martyrs, 52 were from Himachal and two ‘Paramveer Chakra’ were won by Himachali soldiers. “It is a matter of pride for us that the brave soldiers of the state have received 1,096 gallantry awards so far,” he added.



Thakur said the state government is committed for the welfare of its brave soldiers and many schemes are being implemented for ex-servicemen. He said all dependents of 52 martyrs were given an amount of Rs 5 lakh and employment was provided to dependents of 48 families.

“An ex-gratia grant amount of Rs 20 lakh was being provided to the next of kin of the soldiers and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives during the war and Rs 5 lakh to the soldiers belonging to defence and paramilitary forces who have over 50% physical disabilities during war and military operations,” the CM said. Not only this, a provision has also been made by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to provide petrol pumps and gas agencies for the dependents of the soldiers killed in various military operations, he added.

Thakur said the state government has also released an amount of Rs 45.63 lakh to ARTRAC Shimla for opening CSD Extension Centre at Sundernagar in Mandi and Jhanduta in Bilaspur.

The CM inaugurated two extension counters for ESM of region at Jhandutta and Sundernagar.

