Sections
Home / Cities / HPBOSE result: Kumari Tanu tops Class 10 with 98.71% marks

HPBOSE result: Kumari Tanu tops Class 10 with 98.71% marks

Girls outshined boys in the Class 10 result declared by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) here on Tuesday.The top position was clinched by Kumari Tanu of Ishan...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Girls outshined boys in the Class 10 result declared by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) here on Tuesday.

The top position was clinched by Kumari Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks.

HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said total 1,04,323 candidates appeared in the exam, of which 70,571 passed and 5,617 got compartment.

The overall pass percentage is 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%, he added.



He said the evaluation process was delayed due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Soni revealed that 37 students made it to the top-10, and 23 of them are girls. The pass percentage of girls is 71.5% while that of boys is 64.9%, he said.

The second position was bagged by Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar, Hamirpur who secured 98.57% marks.

Vansh Gupta of Glory Public School, Bilaspur; Shagun Rana of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, Kangra and Anisha Sharma of Government High School, Pantehra, Bilsapur, all stood third with 98.43% marks.

Shreya Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, came fourth with 98.29% score.

Ansh Bhardwaj of The New Era School, Chhatri, Kangra; Vanshika of Amar Shanti School, Khundia, Kangra; Karun Kumar of Government School, Holi, Chamba; Shagun Sharma of Minerva Public School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur; Laila of DAV Public School, Manali; and Nisha of SV School, Ramnagar, Mandi, all clinched the 5th spot by scoring 98.14% marks.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Experienced goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh joins Odisha FC
Jun 09, 2020 19:10 IST
Hooman pretends to shave doggo as a prank. Pooch’s expression is everything
Jun 09, 2020 19:07 IST
HPBOSE result: Kumari Tanu tops Class 10 with 98.71% marks
Jun 09, 2020 19:05 IST
Kharar man tests positive for Covid-19; Mohali district count reaches 137
Jun 09, 2020 19:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.