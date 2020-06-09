HPBOSE result: Kumari Tanu tops Class 10 with 98.71% marks

Girls outshined boys in the Class 10 result declared by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) here on Tuesday.

The top position was clinched by Kumari Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, who scored 98.71% marks.

HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said total 1,04,323 candidates appeared in the exam, of which 70,571 passed and 5,617 got compartment.

The overall pass percentage is 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from previous year’s 60.79%, he added.

He said the evaluation process was delayed due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Soni revealed that 37 students made it to the top-10, and 23 of them are girls. The pass percentage of girls is 71.5% while that of boys is 64.9%, he said.

The second position was bagged by Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar, Hamirpur who secured 98.57% marks.

Vansh Gupta of Glory Public School, Bilaspur; Shagun Rana of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, Kangra and Anisha Sharma of Government High School, Pantehra, Bilsapur, all stood third with 98.43% marks.

Shreya Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, came fourth with 98.29% score.

Ansh Bhardwaj of The New Era School, Chhatri, Kangra; Vanshika of Amar Shanti School, Khundia, Kangra; Karun Kumar of Government School, Holi, Chamba; Shagun Sharma of Minerva Public School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur; Laila of DAV Public School, Manali; and Nisha of SV School, Ramnagar, Mandi, all clinched the 5th spot by scoring 98.14% marks.