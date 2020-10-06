Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / HPPTCL transmission lines: Strict action to be taken against persons disrupting work, says DM

HPPTCL transmission lines: Strict action to be taken against persons disrupting work, says DM

The court stated that it was not possible to change the alignment of the line as the work of towers for the transmission line had already been completed

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hamirpur

The district magistrate issued an order, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to stop the work of laying of transmission line of the Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL) from Rehan in Kangra district to Kankari in Hamirpur district.

While dealing with a dispute related to the transmission line being laid by the HPPTCL, the court stated that it was not possible to change the alignment of the line as the work of towers for the transmission line had already been completed.

The court stated that if a person unnecessarily interrupts the work of the transmission line being laid for the public interest, action may be taken against him/her under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has directed the Hamirpur SP to cooperate with the HPPTCL and provide assistance to the police in-charges of Hamirpur and Bhota. The SDMs of Hamirpur and Bhoranj and the concerned executive magistrates have also been ordered to ensure compliance with the decision of the court.

The court also ordered the HPPTCL to provide adequate compensation to all the affected people as per rules. It has also asked the affected people to approach the court of the district and sessions judge if they were aggrieved with the compensation amount.

The HPPTCL has completed all the formalities and procedures and is ready to compensate the people affected by it. Despite this, villagers of Balu, Dhanarasi, Ghahlian, Rehala, Chowki Kankari, and Chamned had been trying to create hindrance in the completion of the project.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Oct 06, 2020 22:10 IST
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Oct 06, 2020 20:55 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
Oct 06, 2020 22:37 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Oct 06, 2020 22:20 IST

latest news

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 22:30 IST
When Hrithik Roshan revealed why he calls Katrina Kaif a ‘mazdoor’
Oct 06, 2020 22:28 IST
Surprise visit to GMC&H: J&K LG directs senior officers to tend to Covid patients
Oct 06, 2020 22:26 IST
Hathras incident: Candle march taken out in Ludhiana
Oct 06, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.