HPPTCL transmission lines: Strict action to be taken against persons disrupting work, says DM

The district magistrate issued an order, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to stop the work of laying of transmission line of the Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL) from Rehan in Kangra district to Kankari in Hamirpur district.

While dealing with a dispute related to the transmission line being laid by the HPPTCL, the court stated that it was not possible to change the alignment of the line as the work of towers for the transmission line had already been completed.

The court stated that if a person unnecessarily interrupts the work of the transmission line being laid for the public interest, action may be taken against him/her under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has directed the Hamirpur SP to cooperate with the HPPTCL and provide assistance to the police in-charges of Hamirpur and Bhota. The SDMs of Hamirpur and Bhoranj and the concerned executive magistrates have also been ordered to ensure compliance with the decision of the court.

The court also ordered the HPPTCL to provide adequate compensation to all the affected people as per rules. It has also asked the affected people to approach the court of the district and sessions judge if they were aggrieved with the compensation amount.

The HPPTCL has completed all the formalities and procedures and is ready to compensate the people affected by it. Despite this, villagers of Balu, Dhanarasi, Ghahlian, Rehala, Chowki Kankari, and Chamned had been trying to create hindrance in the completion of the project.