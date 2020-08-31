Sections
Home / Cities / HPTU to start BTech, MBA at off-campus centre in Lahaul-Spiti

HPTU to start BTech, MBA at off-campus centre in Lahaul-Spiti

Technical education minister Ram Lal Markanda said the university has established an off-campus centre for the first time in a tribal area where these courses will be introduced.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

In a move that will benefit students in tribal areas, Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, is going to introduce Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in tourism and hospitality management at its off-campus centre in Lahaul-Spiti from the current academic year.

Technical education minister Ram Lal Markanda said the university has established an off-campus centre for the first time in a tribal area where these courses will be introduced.

SETS ‘VISION 21/21’

The university has initiated ‘Vision 2021’ under which it has decided to do 21 things in the year 2021.

Markanda said in the next year, the university authorities have planned to start BTech in computer science, PhD in management and technology, set up a skill development centre, recreation centre, stadium, auditorium, open-air theatre, gymnasium, community radio, research hub, separate hostel for students from tribal areas, vice-chancellor residence, residence for non-teaching staff, tuck shops, besides construction of educational block phase-2 and of guest house.



University will go completely paperless from next academic session.

TO BE RENAMED

To promote skill development in the university, Himachal Pradesh Technical University will be renamed as State Technical and Skill Development University.

Markanda said the board of governor has granted permission to change the university’s name and the matter will be raised in the cabinet meeting for approval.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Aug 31, 2020 16:32 IST
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
Aug 31, 2020 16:59 IST
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Aug 31, 2020 17:08 IST
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 IST

latest news

After PM’s pitch, Kashi artisans hope to add golden chapter to their ‘toy story’
Aug 31, 2020 17:29 IST
Srinagar based govt school teacher selected for National Teachers Award 2020
Aug 31, 2020 17:26 IST
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
Aug 31, 2020 17:24 IST
Running toy business in Punjab’s Dhanaula no child’s play after Covid-19
Aug 31, 2020 17:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.