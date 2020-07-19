HPU extends last date for online registration to July 31

SHIMLA Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, has extended the last date for submission of online registrations application forms for Postgraduate (PG) and Undergraduate (UG) courses for academic session 2019-20 to July 31, due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

An HPU notification states that all colleges have been directed to only approve student’s registration application form from their college ID and principal ID, and only then issue a registration card to students. In case of query, students can contact on 0177-2833599, 0177-2833598 or email at rmehpu@gmail.com.

ENTRY OF OUTSIDERS BANNED IN VARSITY

With four covid-19 cases reported in Boileauganj locality of Shimla, 2km from the university, HPU has prohibited entry of outsiders in the university and only teaching and non-teaching staff and other university officials will be allowed in the campus. HPU vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar said safety of their staff was their priority. Boileauganj area has been sealed.