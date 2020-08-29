HPU students can choose nearby centres for PG exams

Sections
The university administration has selected 38 centres for the upcoming examination.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The postgraduate examinations are scheduled to take place from September 15 onwards. (HT File)

To avoid any inconvenience to students amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Himachal Pradesh University here has given them an opportunity to appear in nearby centres for the postgraduate examinations scheduled to take place from September 15 onwards.

For this, the university administration has selected 38 examination centres and students have been asked to choose those close to their homes.

Controller of examination JS Nehi said for change of centre, the eligible students are required to go to the website pgexams.hpushimla.in under the notification page, click on the change exam centre tab for fresh and re-appear from the list provided in the dropdown box.

“This is only a one-time facility. Hereafter, the fee for change of examination centre shall be charged as per the university rules,” he added.



VARSITY ISSUES NEW DATESHEET

The university has issued a new datesheet for undergraduate exams which were earlier scheduled to take place on August 18, but were cancelled due to the orders of Himachal Pradesh high court. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on university’s official website.

BSc (physics and zoology) and BCom fourth semester examinations will take place on September 4 from 2pm to 5pm, while BA (political science) fourth semester examination will now take place on September 15. BSc (botany) sixth semester exams are scheduled to take place on September 3 and BA examination will now take place on September 15.

