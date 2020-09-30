HSVP to soon hand over 75 acres land for rapid rail depot at Dharuhera

Gurugram:

In a boost for the Delhi-Gurugram Regional Rapid Rail project, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to hand over 75 acres of the 182 acres of land required for the construction of a crucial rail depot at Dharuhera.

Senior HSVP officials from Gurugram, who were in Chandigarh on Wednesday, said the matter was discussed in detail and it was decided that part of the land that is litigation-free would be handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is developing the regional rapid rail transport (RRTS) corridor.

The remaining land, which is around 107 acres, is still in arbitration as the previous allottee had raised some objections. A decision in this regard will be taken later, officials said.

According to the RRTS project plan, NCRTC requires 182 acres of land at Dharuhera to build a maintenance and logistics depot for the 106-km corridor connecting Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The Dharuhera depot will be a crucial facility, as it will serve both as an operational and maintenance centre. Geotechnical testing for the project is already under way. This depot will also be used in future for freight services, and for cargo and logistics operations, the detailed project report says.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, said after a detailed discussion with officials on Wednesday, it was decided that a part of the land, which is free of legal encumbrance, should be handed over to NCRTC.

“It was decided that the estate officer would write to the agency and initiate the process of handing over this land for the construction of a rail depot. The remaining land is still in arbitrage and a decision would be taken later,” he said.

The corridor will be elevated for about 71km (11 stations). The remaining 35km (five stations) will be constructed underground, mostly in Delhi and Gurugram.

RRTS stations in Gurugram will be located at Udyog Vihar, Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari and Bawal.

Sudhir Sharma, spokesperson, NCRTC, said a rail depot at Dharuhera is crucial for the network. “The decision to transfer land is a very positive development as Dharuhera is located in the middle of the corridor and the entire system that will serve large industrial and population clusters in three states will be operated from this depot. The maintenance of trains, rescue operations and other related matters will be centred at this depot,” said Sharma.

Asked about the proposal to align the rapid rail station at Kherki Daula with the proposed interstate bus terminal being developed by th Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Sharma said the RRTS project is based on the concept of integrating multi-modal transport systems wherever these have been designed. “We are doing this in all other corridors and efforts would be made to integrate this corridor with the bus stand,” he said.

The RRTS project starts from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and will pass through Aerocity from where it will enter Gurugram along the Old Delhi Road on an elevated track.

It will move along this road and take a left from Atul Kataria Chowk towards Signature Tower, then right towards Rajiv Chowk and onwards to Kherki Daula, Manesar, Dharuhera, Rewari and Bawal and terminate at SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror), the project report says.