HT Chandigarh Our Take: Opening schools in times of a raging pandemic

The third phase of Covid-19 lockdown ends today as India awaits another set of government announcements on steps to tackle the pandemic, with further easing of restrictions expected.

Nothing, however, has been clarified about reopening schools even though there were some reports of the ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) planning to give the green signal for the new session to start.

An alternative academic calendar the MHRD released earlier in May for secondary school students to cover the syllabus during the lockdown seemed to indicate that children were not likely to return to classes anytime soon as the guidelines read: “Teacher educators, teachers and parents need to find ways to deal with this unprecedented situation arising out of the lockdown in order to engage students meaningfully through educational activities at home. While we are putting in all efforts to flatten the epidemic curve, learning can continue at home too, and the learning curve of children must continue to move upwards.” The ministry had also launched an alternative calendar for primary students earlier on April 16.

Involving stakeholders in making this decision, especially when Covid-19 infections in India are showing no signs of plateauing, is crucial, something that the Delhi government seems to understand as it recently asked students, teachers and principals about the roadmap to reopening schools post the lockdown. An online suggestion form has been put up on the website of the Directorate of Education, where students, their teachers, principals and parents can give their inputs, an official statement from the Delhi government said.

Schools will also from now on have to undertake the gargantuan task of putting social distancing measures and health and hygiene checks in place. Other concerns revolve around accommodating 20 or even 40 children in a small room, creating additional space for them; getting more teachers and staff to cope with the increased pressure. Will more school buses be required due to the distancing norms? What about children of daily wage workers who have left for their hometowns? Who takes care of their education?

That’s not all. Preventing infections in school, having additional staff and health workers on the premises to ensure adequate sanitation and to effectively screen each child will be a bigger concern.

Does it seem feasible to get children out of their homes into classrooms at this juncture? Will parents allow it? What about working couples who are returning to their workplaces once government and private offices start functioning, leaving their children at home?

What needs to be addressed immediately is growing concerns about the spread of Covid-19. The city and the tricity are reporting infections regularly, with a number of hotspots marked out, including Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 30. Health of children and the population is the biggest priority now, and until the cities become “green zones,” getting children out and about is not advisable.

It will require a lot of brainstorming and planning to open schools – any kneejerk reaction now can have catastrophic consequences.

Should schools be opened after the May 17 lockdown is lifted?

