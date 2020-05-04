Huge rush at shops on first day, people throng liquor shops in Shimla, defy social distancing

People gathered in large numbers outside shops in Shimla’s Mall Road which opened after 40 days on Monday as the third phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown began with the easing of certain restrictions. For the state capital, curfew has been relaxed from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm.

The state government has allowed most of the shops, except salons, barbershops, spas and bars, to open during a five-hour relaxation in the curfew since March 24.

Long queues were seen outside liquor vends which were allowed to open after 40 days. People, wearing masks, gathered in large numbers without maintaining social distancing norms to buy liquor.

However, the police and district administration had put in place different measures for social distancing. The police had devised a new plan for commuters on the ridge, Mall Road and Lower Bazaar.

Locals thronged shops of essential commodities such as grocery stores, chemist shops, cosmetics medicines. What raised one’s hackle was that there was a heavy rush of people outside the liquor vend in Shimla town. The liquor vend owners had to seek police help to control crowds at the liquor vends on the main circular road.

While eateries and dhabas witnessed no or minimum rush. “Since many offices still remain closed, there are no customers coming for takeaway orders, said Sachin Verma, owner of a dhaba in Middle Bazaar.

The vehicles were seen plying in large numbers on the Circular Road.

In the urban areas located on the hillside and opposite sides, shops have been allowed to open on alternate days to maintain social distancing, whereas all shops will remain closed on Sundays. The government had also issued a notification stating that senior citizens above the age of 60 and children below 10 years shall stay at home.

Rajan Chauhan, a shopkeeper, said, “People who are visiting shops are not maintaining social distancing, so I believe that the government should not relax the curfew.”

However, both owners and customers at hardware shops were dismayed over lack of labour and transportation. “I wanted to buy two bags of cement to repair my kitchen but there is no labour in hardware shops,” said Prakram Singh.

“The next 15 days are very crucial for everyone. We have made it mandatory for all traders to keep sanitisers in their shops. Customers are being allowed in the shops with large areas while small shopkeepers are dealing with customers from outside the shop” said Inderjit Singh, president, Shimla Beopar Mandal.

Shopkeepers hope to increase sales after the government allows public transportation.

District administration had allowed shopkeepers and officegoers to use private vehicles. However, they have still restricted the movement of vehicles within the district.