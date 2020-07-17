Humiliated by lover’s father, 27-year-old milkman ends life in Ludhiana

A 27-year-old milkman ended his life after he was allegedly humiliated and assaulted by his lover’s father.

The victim’s father said that he had gone to meet the girl at her house in Mundian Kalan on July 13 but was caught by her father.

The girl’s father, who works in the education department, allegedly dragged him around and even thrashed him. Unable to bear the humiliation, the victim left home without telling anyone. Later, his scooter was found near the canal in Katana Sahib. On Friday morning, the body was fished out of the canal near Jhammat bridge.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the girl’s father. The accused is currently on the run.

DEBT RIDDEN MAN HANGS SELF

A 23-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a roof girder in his house in Moga Colony of Mundian Kalan on Friday. He worked as a pick-up auto driver.

His father told the police that the 23-year-old had bought the auto after obtaining a loan. However, due to the lockdown, he was not getting any work and was unable to pay the instalments, due which he was under stress. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.