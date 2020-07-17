Sections
Home / Cities / Humiliated by lover’s father, 27-year-old milkman ends life in Ludhiana

Humiliated by lover’s father, 27-year-old milkman ends life in Ludhiana

He had allegedly gone to meet the girl at her house in Mundian Kalan on July 13 but was caught by her father and thrashed.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 27-year-old milkman ended his life after he was allegedly humiliated and assaulted by his lover’s father.

The victim’s father said that he had gone to meet the girl at her house in Mundian Kalan on July 13 but was caught by her father.

The girl’s father, who works in the education department, allegedly dragged him around and even thrashed him. Unable to bear the humiliation, the victim left home without telling anyone. Later, his scooter was found near the canal in Katana Sahib. On Friday morning, the body was fished out of the canal near Jhammat bridge.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the girl’s father. The accused is currently on the run.



DEBT RIDDEN MAN HANGS SELF

A 23-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a roof girder in his house in Moga Colony of Mundian Kalan on Friday. He worked as a pick-up auto driver.

His father told the police that the 23-year-old had bought the auto after obtaining a loan. However, due to the lockdown, he was not getting any work and was unable to pay the instalments, due which he was under stress. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them
Jul 17, 2020 17:07 IST
Mumbai: ADG (law and order), Vinoy Kumar Choubey, tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 17:04 IST
The cameras are rolling again: Hollywood resumes work
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
JAC Jharkhand 12th arts, science, commerce results 2020 declared, get direct links here
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.