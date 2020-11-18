Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Humiliated by wife, in-laws, labourer ends life

Humiliated by wife, in-laws, labourer ends life

As per information, the victim’s wife had left home after a spat on Dussehra and gone to her sister’s house. On Tuesday, the victim went to bring her back but she, along with her relatives, allegedly humiliated him. Dejected, he came back home and hanged himself.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The victim’s father revealed that the couple had got married nine years ago and has a five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 34-year-old labourer ended his life after allegedly being humiliated by his wife, sister-in-law and other relatives, in Dashmesh Nagar of Mullanpur on Tuesday.

As per information, the victim’s wife had left home after a spat on Dussehra and gone to her sister’s house. On Tuesday, the victim went to bring her back but she, along with her relatives, allegedly humiliated him. Dejected, he came back home and hanged himself.

The victim’s father revealed that the couple had got married nine years ago and has a five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the victim’s wife and four of her relatives.

Assistant sun-inspector Gursewak Singh, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on for the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Nov 18, 2020 17:51 IST
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
Nov 18, 2020 16:43 IST
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Nov 18, 2020 15:19 IST
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
Nov 18, 2020 17:15 IST

latest news

England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for test cricket
Nov 18, 2020 18:04 IST
When Ayushmann Khurrana forgot all his pain on seeing brother Aparshakti
Nov 18, 2020 18:03 IST
Day after Bulandshahr rape victim’s death, her family gets security cover
Nov 18, 2020 18:08 IST
‘BJP working on ground to defeat Mamata Banerjee’: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 18, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.