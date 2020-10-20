Sections
Husband arrested for killing Dhakoli woman

Doubted her moral character and was against her active participation in social media activities; got infuriated when she didn’t let him check her mobile phone

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Victim Sudesh Saini with her husband Ashok Saini. (HT Photo)

Four days after a 46-year-old man killed his wife at their residence in Dhakoli’s Vasant Vihar, police arrested the accused, Ashok Saini, from Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Monday.

Ashok confessed that he killed his wife Sudesh Saini as he doubted her moral character. He told the police that on the evening of October 14, he tried to check Sudesh’s mobile phone, but she objected to it, which led to a heated argument between them that continued till midnight.

As my wife slept around 1.30am, I attacked her with an axe multiple times, he said, and added that he then dragged her body to washroom and bolted the door from outside.

He also told the cops that his wife was fond of uploading videos on social media, which he didn’t appreciate.



Ashok said the next morning, he informed his son Rubal about the incident and fled to Ambala. He then went to Karnal and returned to Dera Bassi before coming back to Chandigarh, where he was nabbed, the police said.

Superintendent of police (SP) (rural) Ravjot Grewal said Ashok has admitted to have killed his wife as he doubted her character. “We have also recovered the axe used in the crime. The accused was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand,” she added.

On the day of murder, the couple had gone for Karva Chauth shopping, it has been learnt.

The accused, who worked as a contractor, has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of his elder son.

The family originally hailed from Barara in Haryana’s Ambala and had shifted to Dhakoli 10 years ago.

