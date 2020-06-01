Sections
Home / Cities / Husband, mother-in-law booked as 24-year-old woman tries to self-immolate in Ludhiana

Husband, mother-in-law booked as 24-year-old woman tries to self-immolate in Ludhiana

Woman had strained relations with them; on Sunday evening, her husband had started an argument with her as she returned late from work

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 24-year-old woman tried to immolate herself at her house in Peeru Banda Mohalla of Salem Tabri on late Sunday night, allegedly following a verbal spat with her husband. The woman suffered more than 80% burns and has been admitted to ESIC Hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the woman has strained relations with her husband and mother-in-law. She alleged that they used to physically and mentally harass her over petty issues. Besides, they were unhappy with the fact that she used to work as a domestic help to earn a living. Things got worse when she gave birth to a girl child.

On Sunday evening, when she returned from work, her husband started arguing with her for returning late. When he stepped out of the house, the woman locked herself in their one-room accommodation and set herself ablaze after sprinkling kerosene upon herself.

Her mother-in-law had gone out with their two children--three-year-old-son and nine-month-old daughter-- at the time.



On hearing the 24-year-old woman’s screams, neighbours informed her husband, who then climbed up the roof, made of tin, and rescued her.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police have lodged a case against her husband, a scrap dealer, and her mother-in-law.

The case has been lodged under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cherry sales plunge in Kashmir, growers demand minimum support price amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 01, 2020 18:17 IST
Tinu Yohannan appointed Kerala head coach
Jun 01, 2020 18:16 IST
Covid-19: Odisha orders complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts as state posts highest single-day surge
Jun 01, 2020 18:14 IST
As the LAC heats up, reading China’s playbook
Jun 01, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.