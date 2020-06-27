Sections
Home / Cities / IAF Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing on highway in Sonepat

IAF Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing on highway in Sonepat

Sonepat deputy superintendent of police Hansraj said the helicopter made an emergency landing due to technical snag.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing on western peripheral expressway (Kundli- Manesar–Palwal expressway) in Sonepat, nearly 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, police said.

Sonepat deputy superintendent of police Hansraj said the helicopter made an emergency landing due to technical snag.

“The engineers came on another helicopter , which also made landing on the highway and attended the chopper. Later, both choppers took off. All the senior police officials rushed to the spot after the chopper made an emergency landing. The locals also gathered near the spot but no one was allowed to go near the helicopter. The vehicular movement was restored after 11 am when both the choppers took off,” the DSP added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganpati idols’ height capped at 4ft by Maharashtra government
Jun 27, 2020 01:09 IST
Mumbai goes the social distance, to get 24 bicycle councillors
Jun 27, 2020 01:06 IST
Corona effect: Chandigarh administration, civic body lose big on revenue
Jun 27, 2020 01:06 IST
NIOS students left in the lurch as board yet to decide on Class 10, 12 board exams scheduled for July
Jun 27, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.