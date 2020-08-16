Sections
IAF man dies by suicide at Kasauli station

The 23-year-old man hailed from Rajasthan and was found hanging from the roof of a barrack

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

An Indian Air Force (IAF) employee committed suicide by hanging himself at the Kasauli station, police said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old man hailed from Rajasthan and was found hanging from the roof of a barrack on Friday evening.

The police reached the spot soon after they received information.

A suicide note was also found at the spot wherein the man had mentioned that nobody was responsible for his suicide.



He was taken to the hospital, where his postmortem examination was conducted.

Parwanoo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yogesh Rolta confirmed the report and said police were conducting an investigation

