IAF man dies by suicide at Kasauli station

An Indian Air Force (IAF) employee committed suicide by hanging himself at the Kasauli station, police said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old man hailed from Rajasthan and was found hanging from the roof of a barrack on Friday evening.

The police reached the spot soon after they received information.

A suicide note was also found at the spot wherein the man had mentioned that nobody was responsible for his suicide.

He was taken to the hospital, where his postmortem examination was conducted.

Parwanoo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yogesh Rolta confirmed the report and said police were conducting an investigation