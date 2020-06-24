Sections
IAS aspirant among four held with heroin in Kangra

They have been booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kangra

Four persons, including a woman preparing for IAS examinations, were arrested with 8.38gm heroin and narcotic tablets in Kangra on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Samridhi Bedi, a resident of Chetru village near Dharamshala town, Sidhant Thakur of Bhatech village, Rajat from Preyi village, and Abhishlant of Dramman village in Shahpur sub-division.

Damtal police station in-charge Harish Guleria said that a police team deployed at Bhadroya toll tax barrier signalled a car bearing registration number HP 33 B 8550 to stop. However, the occupants tried to flee but were held after a brief chase. Upon search, they were found in possession of the contraband. They have been booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The accused will be produced before a court on Thursday. Sources said that the accused woman is was undergoing coaching for the UPSC exam in Chandigarh and currently was in her hometown due to lockdown.



