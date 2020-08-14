Sections
Home / Cities / IAS officer Ruhee Dugg is new BFUHS registrar

IAS officer Ruhee Dugg is new BFUHS registrar

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the decision was taken with his consent to make the working of the varsity more transparent

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Faridkot

Ruhee Dugg (HT photo )

Faridkot In a first, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Ruhee Dugg, has been posted as the registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Faridkot. Dugg will hold additional charge as she will continue serving in her current role of additional secretary in the department of medical education and research.

Medical education and research minister OP Soni said the appointment had been made to improve the functioning of the medical university, on the directions of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the decision was taken with his consent to make the working of the varsity more transparent. “The decision has been taken in the wake of covid-19. As IAS officers has been appointed to monitor each district, we had suggested to do same for universities,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day and all the latest news
Aug 14, 2020 21:01 IST
AR Rahman, Raveena wish SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery
Aug 14, 2020 20:59 IST
75 years later, Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery
Aug 14, 2020 20:59 IST
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Aug 14, 2020 20:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.