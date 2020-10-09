Sections
IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde passes away in Pune due to Covid-19

IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde passes away in Pune due to Covid-19

PUNE: IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde,35, passed away due to Covid-19 in Pune. Shinde was a 2015 batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre. Pune Municipal Corporation chief engineer and...

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 22:14 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde,35, passed away due to Covid-19 in Pune. Shinde was a 2015 batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre.

Pune Municipal Corporation chief engineer and coordinator for Covid-19 confirmed that the IAS officer passed away due to the virus infection.

A Ruby Hospital official on anonymity said, “The officer was brought in from Aurangabad in a serious condition. He passed away before we could start any treatment.”

Shinde’s nephew Vikas Shinde said, “The officer was admitted at Aurangabad hospital and brought to Pune when his health condition worsened.”

According to an official, the officer is from Marathwada region and came to Maharashtra on leave of 15 days from Tripura. Shinde was tested Covid positive after his visit from native place.

