Sections
Home / Cities / ICMR team takes blood samples to assess Ludhiana residents’ immunity against coronavirus

ICMR team takes blood samples to assess Ludhiana residents’ immunity against coronavirus

The team will take at least 400 blood samples and will then separate plasma from the blood and send it to its Chennai-based institute for analysis, says civil surgeon Dr Bagga

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The civil surgeon said only four districts of Punjab were selected for the survey. The survey was first conducted in Patiala, followed by Jalandhar and then in Gurdaspur. Now the survey was being carried out in Ludhiana district. (HT Photo)

A team of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from Delhi visited various areas of the district on Tuesday and took random samples of blood of residents to check the level of immunity against coronavirus.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “An ICMR team from Delhi visited Baddowal village under Sudhar block, Majri village under Sidhwanbet, Doraha under Payal, Ghungrali village under Manupur, Sham Nagar in the city and took random blood samples of people for testing. The purpose of taking samples is to check the level of immunity of the people against Covid-19.”

“The team will take a total of 400 samples. It will then separate plasma from the blood and send it to the ICMR’s Chennai-based institute for analysis at the central level. This analysis will make it easier to understand the extent of antibodies in humans in the district,” said Dr Bagga.

“From the survey, the team will also assess as to what stage the exposure of coronavirus has spread in the community. The survey report will be compiled at the national level followed by the statewide data,” he added.



The civil surgeon said only four districts of Punjab were selected for the survey. The survey was first conducted in Patiala, followed by Jalandhar and then in Gurdaspur. Now the survey was being carried out in Ludhiana, he said.

The team is covering 69 districts of 21 states of the country. The districts have been selected by the ICMR through GPS based cluster selectors.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

27 Shramik trains depart from Maharashtra on Tuesday
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases
May 27, 2020 00:43 IST
First major locust attack in state since 1993; 3 districts hit
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.