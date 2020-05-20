Iconic Indian Coffee House in Shimla resumes business

Sections
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, like other businesses, ICH was also closed, resulting in heavy losses. It is one of the most popular restaurants in Shimla, and on Wednesday, people were seen enjoying coffee on nearby benches.

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:38 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Indian Coffee House (ICH), an iconic restaurant situated at The Mall in Shimla, has resumed business through takeaway and parcel service amid lockdown 4.0. This is after the Shimla district administration decided to relax curfew for eight hours. The coffee house witnessed good business on Wednesday as it did sales of more than Rs 3,000.

Manager Bhagat Sharma said, “Coffee and dosa are available as of now but other items are available in limited quantity. The rates of items remain the same. People have been demanding to be allowed to sit inside the coffee house while maintaining social distancing as they are missing the ambience of the place. But we cannot allow that in the present scenario.”

“It was great to be able to enjoy their coffee after such a long time. I used to visit here frequently with my friends and we are waiting for things to get back to normal so that we can once again enjoy hanging out here,” said Surinder Thakur, a local.



Built in 1957, the Indian Coffee House has been popular amongst tourists as well as locals. Prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Afghanistan PM Hamid Karzai, BJP leader LK Advani, and former PM Indira Gandhi, have visited the restaurant in the past.

