IIT-B’s GATE test to be held in February

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday evening announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam for postgraduate admissions will be held over a longer duration compared to previous years and will take place between 5 and 14 February, 2021.

One of the biggest changes introduced to the exam this year is that along with science and engineering candidates, students from humanities background will also be allowed to appear for the exam.

“Two new subjects are also being introduced starting this year, environmental science and engineering and humanities and social sciences. Candidates will also have the option of appearing for two subjects this year onwards,” said an official statement released by IIT-B.

