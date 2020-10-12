Sections
IIT Mandi inks deal with C-DAC Pune to set up supercomputer

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, to establish a...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, to establish a ₹17-crore supercomputing facility of 650 TF compute power for research and development activities.

The MoU was signed by IIT Mandi director Ajit K Chaturvedi and C-DAC director general Hemant Darbari during a virtual event in the presence of minister of state for electronics and information technology, education and communications, Sanjay Dhotre, Department of Science and Technology secretary Ashutosh Sharma. The MoU has been signed for a period of five years and can be extended by mutual agreement.

IIT Mandi director Ajit K Chaturvedi said, “IITs are pioneering in the field of computer science in the country. With the setup of this supercomputing facility at IIT Mandi, we are looking forward to addressing every area of science and technology. This supercomputer will enhance our capability in training the researchers including the faculty and students of the Institute. This MoU with C-DAC is a great milestone for the IIT Mandi”.

The supercomputer will be made operational for research and development purposes for users at IIT Mandi within the next four months. C-DAC will install the supercomputing facility at the institute with liquid-cooled racks and 200-Gigabit Infiniband connectivity.

