Ill man near Thane hospital spreads panic

A 25-year-old man lying on the pavement near Wadia Hospital in Tembi Naka, Thane, on Thursday spread panic among residents and passers-by as he was coughing.

Some residents contacted the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and the local corporator to seek help.

The RDMC team saw that the man was unable to move and took him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa where he underwent test for Covid-19.

Sudhir Kokate, local BJP corporator of Tembi Naka, said, “I got a call from a woman who saw the man lying outside Wadia Hospital. He was coughing and in pain. We immediately contacted the RDMC.”

The RDMC personnel reached wearing personal protective equipment. Santosh Kadam, chief of RDMC, said, “The man is a resident of Gokul Nagar. He had cough and other symptoms. He wanted to go to Wadia hospital’s fever OPD but it was closed for the day and he was unable to walk back home.”

He was taken to Kalwa hospital where he is being treated.

Kadam added, “We immediately disinfected the entire road and pavements although the man’s report is yet to come.”