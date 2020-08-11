Sections
Home / Cities / Illegal arms suppliers’ arrest leads to discovery of gang operated from Baghpat jail

Illegal arms suppliers’ arrest leads to discovery of gang operated from Baghpat jail

The Ghaziabad Police on Monday discovered a gang being operated by an inmate of the Baghpat Jail when they arrested two person from Tronica City area of Loni with illegal...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Ghaziabad Police on Monday discovered a gang being operated by an inmate of the Baghpat Jail when they arrested two person from Tronica City area of Loni with illegal arms.

Ghaziabad Police said they arrested Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Arif and recovered 12 illegal arms, including pistols and country made weapons, from their possession.

“Upon questioning the two said they supplied arms to people in different districts of the national capital region upon the instructions from one Sarfaraz (single name) who is presently in Baghpat jail. We informed the Baghpat police and a team also went to the prison and recovered a mobile phone from Sarfaraz,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).



Over 100 calls were exchanged between Sarfaraz and the two suspects over two-and-a-half months, said police officers privy to the investigation.

Sarfaraz, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was in jail since October, 2019 in connection with a murder case registered at Doghat police station. He also has cases of robbery, murder and Arms Act against him at different police stations in Baghpat and Meerut, said police.

The Baghpat police has now registered an FIR against him under the provision of the Prisons Act. It states that a mobile phone was recovered from the toilet of barrack number 5 in the jail where the suspect is presently lodged.

“We are investigating role of the suspect and also trying to find out from where the mobile got inside. A detailed investigation is underway,” said Dilip Singh, circle officer (Khekda – Baghpat).

Prison officials from the Baghpat and Meerut division could not be reached for comment. Anand Kumar, director general (prisons), could not be reached as well.

“The two suspects arrested by Ghaziabad police said that they supplied the arms for ₹15,000-50,000,” Jadaun, added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud
Aug 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%
Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST
Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘meanest’ and ‘most horrible’ US senator
Aug 12, 2020 04:25 IST
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Aug 12, 2020 04:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.