Illegal construction: 12 Zirakpur RWAs to protest against MC officials on November 8

Illegal construction: 12 Zirakpur RWAs to protest against MC officials on November 8

The protest is against MC officials who are hand in gloves with the builders carrying out illegal construction, scrapping the master plan and not providing basic facilities, the head of joint action committee said

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

As many as 12 resident welfare associations of Zirakpur will be holding a protest march on November 8 against the officials of the municipal council and builders carrying out illegal construction, which they allege was being done on the behest of the MC.

Giving information about the protest, head of joint action committee Sukhdev Chaudhary said more than 12 RWAs are supporting us in the protest against MC officials who are hand in gloves with the builders carrying out illegal construction, scrapping the master plan and not providing basic facilities.

Chaudhary said that illegal colonies were mushrooming in Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli and adjoining areas; false agreements were being imposed; unit-wise flats were being sold in place of houses; the master plan had been abolished by the builders; and there was no arrangement of roads, sewer lines and street lights.

The protest march will begin from Peer Muchalla-Baltana-Patiala-VIP road chowk and will proceed to the chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh. The joint action committee has urged all the residents of Zirakpur to join in, saying that the interim information of the programme had been sent to the secretary of the local bodies department.

