Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Illegal construction in Zirakpur: RWAs march in protest against MC officers

Illegal construction in Zirakpur: RWAs march in protest against MC officers

Head of the joint action committee Sukhdev Chaudhary said MC officers were hand in gloves with the builders who were scrapping the master plan and not providing facilities as per the MoU

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Members of around 30 resident welfare associations (RWAs) of Zirakpur on Sunday held a protest march against the officers of the municipal council and builders for carrying out illegal constructions in the city.

The protest march began from Bollywood Heights at Peer Muchalla and culminated at the Baltana chowk. The RWAs alleged that illegal colonies were mushrooming at the behest of MC officers.

Head of the joint action committee Sukhdev Chaudhary said MC officers were hand in gloves with the builders who were scrapping the master plan and not providing facilities as per the MoU.

Chaudhary said despite collecting ₹170 crore as development charges from builders, the Zirakpur MC had failed to upgrade the city’s infrastructure. “Choked drains, missing streetlights and damaged roads remain a problem and the MC has yet to come out with a workable plan to utilise the money it has collected from builders as external (EDC) and internal development charges (IDC),” he alleged.

Illegal colonies are flourishing in Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli and adjoining areas with the connivance of Zirakpur MC officials. Chaudhary said if the MC will not solve their problems, they will hold a protest outside the office of Mohali deputy commissioner.

The joint action committee demanded that the additional deputy commissioner should visit the MC office twice a month and listen to the grievances of the people; file tracking system should be started in the city council so that people can find out about their file sitting at home; help desk should be built in the city council office; persons concerned should get information about any work of the council through SMS and email; and there should be an animal catcher vehicle available.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Nov 08, 2020 23:05 IST
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Nov 08, 2020 23:14 IST
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Nov 08, 2020 23:43 IST
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST

latest news

MPCB report out: Did Mumbai really breathe easy in 2019-20?
Nov 09, 2020 00:27 IST
J&K darbar move: UT admin to start functioning in Jammu today
Nov 09, 2020 00:26 IST
Home delivery of HSRP, colour-coded fuel stickers begins in city
Nov 09, 2020 00:25 IST
Legal tag to unauthorised colonies hits O zone hurdle
Nov 09, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.