Illegal constructions: Building branch staff under political pressure, admit Ludhiana MC ATPs

In an inquiry regarding illegal constructions in the city, assistant town planners (ATP) of all the four zones of the municipal corporation (MC), have admitted that the building branch, working under political pressure, had not taken action against large numbers of building violations in their respective areas.

Despite tall claims of mayor Balkar Sandhu that the MC is working without any political interference, the officials, in their reply/report to the senior officials during an ongoing inquiry, have stated that no action has been taken against 10%-12% illegal buildings (mostly residential) constructed in the city in the last three years.

Further, they stated that action has not been taken against 10%-12% illegal buildings (mostly residential) in each zone and one of the major reasons is that they are working under the pressure of councillors of ruling and opposition parties. Also, the branch is facing acute shortage of staff.

This has come to the fore during the ongoing inquiry of the illegal buildings marked by the municipal commissioner to MC additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh.

The inquiry was marked following a complaint submitted by RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal. He had alleged that the MC suffered a revenue loss of around ₹50 crore due to its failure to take against the illegal constructions.

A building branch official requesting anonymity said that in the reports it has been stated that action is not taken against residential buildings on the recommendations of councillors and other public representatives. But construction of many commercial and industrial buildings has been allowed under political pressure in the past.

Slamming the claims, the mayor said, “The officials are free to work with no political pressure. If any councillor or MLA pressurises any official, then they should submit a complaint to me and I will look into the matter. The officials are only making excuses.”