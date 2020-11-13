Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / ‘Illegal detention’: Protesting advocates demand action against SHO

‘Illegal detention’: Protesting advocates demand action against SHO

A day after an advocate, accused of extortion and criminal conspiracy, was detained by Ambala police, members of the district bar association, along with several other lawyers, staged a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s office here.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:19 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

Advocates staging a protest in Ambala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A day after an advocate, accused of extortion and criminal conspiracy, was detained by the police, members of the district bar association (DBA), along with several other lawyers, staged a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s office here on Thursday.

This is the second day the advocates have staged a protest on the issue. Earlier, a face-off between the advocates and police was witnessed outside the Ambala Cantonment police station on Wednesday evening, after which the DBA staged a protest.

Ramesh Saini, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, had filed a complaint against advocate Kamal Dham and others for extorting money to get a registry done at the tehsil office.

The DBA met SP Rajesh Kalia on the issue and demanded quashing of the FIR and action against cops involved in the detention, including station in-charge Vijay Kumar.

SP Kalia said the delegation was assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

“I’ve given a clear assurance to them that the details and facts of the FIR will be thoroughly probed. They have also asked me to investigate on the illegality in detention along with the role of the station in-charge. I’ve given assurance on this too,” the SP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Nov 13, 2020 00:09 IST
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
Nov 13, 2020 00:31 IST
80% pvt ICU beds to be reserved for Covid-19 care
Nov 13, 2020 00:52 IST
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Nov 12, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Bombay HC upholds Centre’s approval to disinvest govt’s share in BPCL
Nov 13, 2020 00:51 IST
80% pvt ICU beds to be reserved for Covid-19 care
Nov 13, 2020 00:52 IST
Poor sales on Dhanteras dent hopes of utensil traders in Ludhiana
Nov 13, 2020 00:41 IST
Round 1 of placements in December: IITs see surge in offers
Nov 13, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.