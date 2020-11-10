Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Illegal encroachments: LIT razes over 50 shanties in Model Town extension

Illegal encroachments: LIT razes over 50 shanties in Model Town extension

The LIT had earlier carried out an anti-encroachment drive here in the month of July, stating that around 1.25 acres is under encroachment.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 01:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Area residents collecting their belongings after the demolition drive by Ludhiana Improvement Trust at Model Town Extension Part 1, in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh//HT)

Taking action against illegal encroachments in Model Town Extension Part-1, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) razed over 50 shanties amid heavy police deployment on Monday.

The LIT had earlier carried out an anti-encroachment drive here in the month of July, stating that around 1.25 acres is under encroachment. However, a few residents sought more time to vacate the land themselves. But as they failed to vacate around 1,800 yards, the LIT was forced to carry out another demolition drive.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam was present at the spot to oversee the operations, as last time, a few encroachers had created ruckus during the drive.

When contacted, Balasubramaniam said, “No encroachments will be allowed on LIT’s land. Drives against encroachers will continue in the coming days too. The state government had earlier announced a one-time settlement (OTS) policy, giving residents a chance to submit their pending dues for plot allotment. LIT will be taking possession of the properties of those who failed to clear their dues.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish or Tejashwi ? Verdict day in Bihar
Nov 10, 2020 01:07 IST
Trump fires US defence secretary Mark Esper
Nov 10, 2020 00:10 IST
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST

latest news

‘This one’s scary!’ say netizens about sonification video of Helix Nebula
Nov 10, 2020 01:55 IST
Illegal encroachments: LIT razes over 50 shanties in Model Town extension
Nov 10, 2020 01:40 IST
Ludhiana: Farmers union forces two more Reliance stores to shut
Nov 10, 2020 01:36 IST
Ludhiana smart city project: Of 47 proposed projects, only 7 have been completed in 4 years
Nov 10, 2020 01:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.