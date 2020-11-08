Sections
Illegal hoardings: Ludhiana MC plans to impose ₹50,000 penalty

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With complaints against illegal hoardings mounting, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to slap a penalty of up to ₹50,000 on their printers and publishers for every hoarding. A penalty of ₹ 5,000 per day will also be imposed on MC superintendents for failure to remove hoardings in their jurisdiction within 24 hours.

A resolution regarding the same will be tabled in the general House meeting. Vehicles used to ferry the will be impounded and a fine of ₹50,000 will be slapped on on those install hoardings on vehicles.

Officials said that the local bodies department had earlier notified that penalties ranging from ₹ 500 to ₹50,000 can be imposed.

Religious hoardings will be permitted 10 ahead of an event and will cost ₹2,000 per board or hoarding. If any other advertisement is put in place of religious hoardings, a penalty of ₹50,000 will be imposed.

So far, the MC has failed to take strict action against violators, due to which a large number of hoardings, deface the city, including areas near MC offices. Residents and the outdoor advertisement contractor have been lobbying for strict action against violators.

