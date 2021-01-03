Sections
Illegal land mutation: ACB presents chargesheet against ex-revenue officer

The instant case was registered after verification by the vigilance organisation (now ACB) into the allegations that Zaffer Iqbal, issued ‘Fard Intikhab’ (authentication of property with reference to original record) in respect of forest/state land to villagers who further sold it to a land grabber.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has produced a chargesheet in a local court in Rajouri against science and technology department secretary Shafiq Ahmed, who during his stint as assistant revenue commissioner had allegedly done illegal mutation of state land in Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

The chargesheet was produced before the court of special judge anti-corruption in Rajouri on Saturday.

Besides Shafiq Ahmed of Rajouri, Zaffar Iqbal Jagil of Mendhar (then patwari in Poonch) and beneficiary Masood Ahmed of Haveli in Poonch were also named in the chargesheet. They have been booked under sections 5(1) (d) and 5(2) of the J&K PC Act, Samvat 2006 and sections 120-B and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

During verification, relevant revenue record of Degwar, Maldialian and Ajote villages of Haveli tehsil in Poonch were scrutinised. It was found that then patwari Halqa Degwar/Ajote Zaffer Iqbal Jagil illegally prepared mutation in violation of provisions. Illegal possession of beneficiaries on the land has also been established.

The next date of hearing has been fixed as February 19.

