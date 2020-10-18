Illegal liquor seizure: 17 arrested in Yamunanagar so far

Almost a month after a truck transporting illegal liquor was seized in Yamunanagar’s Radaur area, police have arrested 17 people so far, including nine from a factory that was raided on Friday night, superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said.

The raid at a packaging factory in Jagadhari’s Shanti Colony where 145 liquor boxes were recovered took place after an accused involved in the truck seizure confessed about the illegal activities during interrogation. The SP said the arrests made so far are a part of the investigation in the truck seizure case that was registered on September 11. Police had recovered 689 boxes of country-made liquor (8,279 bottles) from the truck and arrested four men from the spot.

“One of the accused disclosed about the production of illegal liquor at the factory that was raided. We found huge quantity of empty liquor bottles, equipments used for production, chemicals, labels and holograms of different brands. Nine men who were in the factory were arrested,” he said.

“The accused also told us that the factory was running since August 22 and supply was mostly concentrated to Haryana’s Rohtak. He confessed about the supply chain and around 300 boxes were recovered from a liquor vend in Rohtak’s Meham. Two more accused were arrested on the disclosure. The total number of arrests made so far is 17,” the SP said.

Jagadhari deputy superintendent of police Sudhir Taneja said Vikas Dahiya, the key accused from Panipat arrested on Friday, is among five men who are currently under ten-day police remand.