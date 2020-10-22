Sections
Illegal liquor vend busted in Ambala

The raid was conducted in Naggal area, two days afters three such illegal vend were unearthed in Mullana

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Haryana chief minister’s flying squad busted an illegal liquor vend in Ambala’s Naggal area near the Punjab border, police said on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday, two days afters three such illegal vend were unearthed in Mullana.

The squad, on a tip-off, reached Dhelu Majra village on the Patiala road under the Naggal police station jurisdiction, and found an illegal vend operating across a drain, on which a wooden platform had been placed for customers to cross over.

The vend employee, Vijender Singh of Dehradun, was arrested while three contractors, Mahinder, Pavitra and Happy, along with owner Shrawan Singh were also booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Excise Act. A huge amount of liquor of various brands, both foreign and countrymade, was seized, said police.

As many as 11 people were booked, including six workers who were arrested on the spot, in the Sunday raids too.

