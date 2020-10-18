Sections
Illegal paddy inflow: 13 FIRs registered, over 822 tonnes of paddy confiscated

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:52 IST

By Navrajdeep Singh,

Patiala Patiala police have registered at least 13 FIRs (first information reports) and confiscated 822.5 tonnes of paddy that was being brought in illegally from other states into Punjab in last two days.

Police have also arrested 20 people, mainly drivers, besides impounding 32 goods carriers.

Traders purchase paddy at lower rates outside Punjab and then sell it at much higher price in grain markets across Punjab, causing losses to the exchequer.

Patiala’s senior superintendent of police Vikramjeet Singh Duggal said the police have launched a widespread drive to check the malpractice. “It has been learnt that goods carriers loaded with paddy from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are entering Punjab from different interstate routes,” the SSP said.



He further police in coordination with the district administration identified various spots across Punjab-Haryana border such as Shambu, Pehowa, Balbera, Cheeka, Dhabbi Gujjran and Patran in Patiala district and put up special check post at these places.

“Flying squads consisting of police, revenue and mandi officials were formed to check the illegal practice,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the paddy is first purchased at lower rates in other states and then transported to Punjab for sale at a higher price. This practice causes undue burden on the state exchequer on one hand, while causing great deal of indirect loss to the Punjab farmers on the other,” the SSP said.

Ghanour’s deputy superintendent of police Jaswinder Singh Tiwana said most of the heavy vehicles carrying paddy were coming from UP and Bihar.

“The traders purchase paddy at ₹900-1,100 per quintal from these states and sell it at ₹1,860 per quintal in Punjab,” he said.

The cases have been registered under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. “We have initiated the process of identifying the traders,” the DSP said.

