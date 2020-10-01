Illegal parking outside Kalyan station irks commuters

With more people moving out for work after relaxations in lockdown, the road outside Kalyan railway station is obstructed with illegally-parked two-wheelers on a daily basis throughout the day.

This has irked other commuters, autorickshaw drivers and pedestrians as there is little space for commuting. Commuters claim that no action is being taken on these vehicles.

The road also has a no parking sign board. However, the entire road has two-wheelers parked.

Rupali Kadam, 35, who travels to Mumbai by local train from Kalyan, said, “The authorities should tow these illegally-parked vehicles, especially during the peak hours. It is very difficult to walk along the station road because of this illegal parking. Once the trains resume for everyone, the situation will be chaotic.”

Kadam added that no traffic police is seen stopping this illegal parking.

Auto drivers claimed that the lane that they use to form a queue has been taken over by the private vehicles parked illegally.

“Those autos that ply for emergency have no way to reach the station now as the road is blocked with illegal parking. All our three stands were closed during the lockdown. When lockdown was relaxed, people started parking everywhere including the space where rickshaws used to stand. We have requested the traffic police to take note of this and clear the area,” said Santosh Navale, representative, Autorickshaw Driver Owner Union, Kalyan.

Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (W) unit, said, “The reason behind increase in illegal parking on road is because of the closure of the civic body’s parking lot near the station. We have asked the civic body to start it soon so that vehicles can be parked there on a daily basis.”

An official from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) who did not wish to be named said, “The civic body will hold meeting in the coming days and then decide whether to open the parking lot or not.”

QUOTE BOX:

“The reason behind increase in illegal parking is because of the closure of the civic body’s parking lot near the station. We have asked the civic body to start it soon so that vehicles can be parked there on a daily basis.”

Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (W) unit